Maize Must Be Cultivated In Rain-fed Areas Before Monsoon Season

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Maize must be cultivated in rain-fed areas before monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Heavy loam soil is suitable for cultivation of maize and the sowing process in rain-fed areas should be completed before the start of monsoon season.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that certified varieties of maize include Malka-2016, Agiti-2002, MMRI, Pearl and others.

Private companies also have good hybrid seeds, so farmers must get quality seed of a good company, he added.

Maize growers must follow the recommendations of the Agriculture Department for using proper amount of fertilizers so that good amount of yield could be achieved.

