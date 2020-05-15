Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal Calls On Punjab Chief Secretary
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director General Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office here on Friday.
Development projects and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, says a handout.
Both the officials also exchanged souvenirs at the end of their meeting.