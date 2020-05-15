Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal calls on Punjab Chief Secretary

National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director General Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :National Logistics Cell (NLC) Director General Maj-Gen Yousaf Jamal called on Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik at camp office here on Friday.

Development projects and matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, says a handout.

Both the officials also exchanged souvenirs at the end of their meeting.