Majeed Amjad's 48th Death Anniversary On May 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :The 48th death anniversary of country's renowned poet, Majeed Amjad, would be observed on Wednesday, May 11.

Majeed Amjad, real name Abdul Majeed, was born on June 29 in 1914 in Jhang.

He did his matriculation in 1930 from Islamia High school Jhang, intermediate in 1932 and completed graduation from Islamia College Railway Road Lahore in 1934. Two years later, he joined civil supplies department Punjab and retired from the department as assistant food controller.

A poet par excellence, Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems, and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958. However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death. Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Zakariya had authored a book detailing the creative literary work of Majeed Amjad. He also served as editor of a weekly "Urooj" in Jhang.

The poet died on May 11 in 1974 in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.

