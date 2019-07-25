UrduPoint.com
Majeed Sent Jail On Judicial Remand In Fake Accounts Case

Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sent Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, to jail on judicial remand in fake accounts investigation case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday sent Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group's head Anwar Majeed, to jail on judicial remand in fake accounts investigation case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after ending of his physical remand time.

The NAB prosecutor prayed the court to grant further 14-days physical remand of the accused for progress in investigation into the mega scam.

The court, however, turned down the request of NAB and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

It may be mentioned here that Abdul Ghani Majeed has been named in fake accounts case along with 30 plus others including the former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

