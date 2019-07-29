UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Majeed's Bail Plea In Fake Accounts Case Adjourned For A Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Majeed's bail plea in fake accounts case adjourned for a week

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned the hearing for a week on a post-arrest bail plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed, a son of Omni Group's head, in fake accounts reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday adjourned the hearing for a week on a post-arrest bail plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed, a son of Omni Group's head, in fake accounts reference.

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted hearing on bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed in mega corruption reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that his department had filed a reference to Accountability Court on last Friday against the petitioner and other accused related to the fake accounts.

At this, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to grant time for case preparation, which was allowed by the bench.

Meanwhile, the same bench also adjourned hearing on a pre-arrest bail petition of Amanullah Memon in fake accounts investigation for indefinite time. The petitioner had stated that the NAB had served him a call up noticeand he feared of being arrested on appearance before investigation team.

The hearing was adjourned due to absence of petitioner's counsel.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Corruption National Accountability Bureau Same Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

85,000 deserving families to avail Sehat health ca ..

59 seconds ago

Pakistan team bags eight medals in Taekwondo C'shi ..

1 minute ago

Indian deputy High Commissioner summoned over unpr ..

1 minute ago

Citizens urged to play role to reunite 11 children ..

1 minute ago

Launching ceremony of 'Alao' by young poet Adeel S ..

12 minutes ago

President commends Prime Minister for his successf ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.