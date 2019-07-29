(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday adjourned the hearing for a week on a post-arrest bail plea of Abdul Ghani Majeed, a son of Omni Group's head, in fake accounts reference.

A division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, conducted hearing on bail petition of Abdul Ghani Majeed in mega corruption reference, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB prosecutor apprised the bench that his department had filed a reference to Accountability Court on last Friday against the petitioner and other accused related to the fake accounts.

At this, the petitioner's counsel requested the court to grant time for case preparation, which was allowed by the bench.

Meanwhile, the same bench also adjourned hearing on a pre-arrest bail petition of Amanullah Memon in fake accounts investigation for indefinite time. The petitioner had stated that the NAB had served him a call up noticeand he feared of being arrested on appearance before investigation team.

The hearing was adjourned due to absence of petitioner's counsel.