Maj.Gen.Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Assumes Charge Of DG ANF

Major General Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman Malik, HI(M) has assumed the charge of Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF).

In this regard, the change of command ceremony of DG ANF was held here on Thursday at HQ ANF which was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all Force Commanders, officers and officials of ANF.

During the ceremony Maj.Gen.Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented the Flag of Command to the newly appointed DG ANF Maj.Gen.Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik.

Ex-DG ANF while addressing the gathering presented brief account of the achievements of ANF during his command and shared his experience of serving as head of the force which is on a mission to eradicate the biggest menace to the society.

It was a great honor and he tried to serve the country to the best of his abilities, he said and expressed that he would always pray for the improvement of ANF and assured that the department would progress more under the command of new DG who has joined the force with intention to optimize the department's efficiency and eradicate drugs as a holy mission.

Maj.Gen.Ghulam Shabeer Narejo also expressed his good wishes for the new DG Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik and the department.

