Majid Mir, Others Appealed UN To Implement Its Resolution To Settle Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 01:00 PM

Majid Mir, others appealed UN to implement its resolution to settle Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Abdul Majid Mir appealed to the United Nations (UN) to implement its resolutions to settle the lingering Kashmir dispute for peace in South Asia.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in connection with observing the UN Security Council's January 5, 1949 resolution day on Sunday, which supported the Kashmiris' right to self-determination, Abdul Majid Mir has said India had failed to implement the United Nations (UN) resolutions on Kashmir despite of its passage seven decades back.

He denounced the continued military siege of Occupied Kashmir by India and added that since August 5 when India abrogated Kashmir's special status, there is no let up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory.

He said that Hurriyat leadership was either lodged in Indian jails or placed under house detentions at their residences.

Abdul Majeed Mir renewed the Kashmiris' pledge to continue liberation struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, Democratic Political Movement Vice Chairman, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah also demanded the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir for peace in South Asia.

He condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in the Kashmir valley.

