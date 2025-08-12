Open Menu

Majlis-e-Aza, Mourning Procession To Mark Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Majlis-e-Aza, mourning procession to mark Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of the Chehlum of the Holy Prophet’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), and the martyrs of Karbala, a Majlis-e-Aza and mourning procession were organized in Kakol, Abbottabad, with a large number of mourners in attendance.

The central procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ba Watan Sarkar, Kakol, which passed through various routes before returning to the Imam Bargah. The day was observed with deep reverence in remembrance of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his loyal companions.

Divisional President of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Nazar Khan, addressed the Majlis, highlighting the philosophy of Karbala, Imam Hussain’s supreme sacrifice, and his revolutionary message against the Yazidi system.

Following the Majlis, mourners recited heart-rending elegies, performed matam, and chest-beating. The procession included the Alam of Hazrat Abbas, the symbolic Zuljanah, and other sacred relics, all carried with great devotion and respect.

The procession concluded at the central Imam Bargah in Kakol, where arrangements for niyaz (food distribution) and sabeels (drinks stalls) had been made. The event was conducted peacefully and in an organized manner under strict security arrangements by district law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, the faithful renewed their pledge to uphold the principles of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and to continue raising their voice against oppression and falsehood.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

46 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

1 hour ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

2 hours ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

2 hours ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan