Majlis-e-Aza, mourning procession to mark Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of the Chehlum of the Holy Prophet’s grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.), and the martyrs of Karbala, a Majlis-e-Aza and mourning procession were organized in Kakol, Abbottabad, with a large number of mourners in attendance.

The central procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Ba Watan Sarkar, Kakol, which passed through various routes before returning to the Imam Bargah. The day was observed with deep reverence in remembrance of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.) and his loyal companions.

Divisional President of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Nazar Khan, addressed the Majlis, highlighting the philosophy of Karbala, Imam Hussain’s supreme sacrifice, and his revolutionary message against the Yazidi system.

Following the Majlis, mourners recited heart-rending elegies, performed matam, and chest-beating. The procession included the Alam of Hazrat Abbas, the symbolic Zuljanah, and other sacred relics, all carried with great devotion and respect.

The procession concluded at the central Imam Bargah in Kakol, where arrangements for niyaz (food distribution) and sabeels (drinks stalls) had been made. The event was conducted peacefully and in an organized manner under strict security arrangements by district law enforcement agencies.

On this occasion, the faithful renewed their pledge to uphold the principles of Imam Hussain (A.S.) and to continue raising their voice against oppression and falsehood.