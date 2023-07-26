Open Menu

Majlis-e-Shoora Assures Minority Rights, Addresses Law And Order Concerns In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Majlis-e-Shoora assures minority rights, addresses law and order concerns in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Majlis-e-Shoora, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Wednesday expressed solidarity with all minority communities including Hindus reaffirming their legal rights enshrined in the Constitution.

The session held to address various issues, including concerns raised by Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party about the deteriorating law and order situation in Sindh.

The speaker apprised the joint sitting of parliament about the alarming situation in the 'Kacha' area of Sindh, where dacoits were posing a serious threat to the Hindu community.

These dacoits had targeted the community's properties and lives, causing fear and hindering their ability to practice religious rituals freely.

The senator sought the Speaker's ruling on the matter and urged the government to take immediate action.

In response, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf assured the Hindu community of full support and emphasized that they should not live in fear, as it was the state's responsibility to ensure their safety and protect their rights.

MNA Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz echoed the sentiment, highlighting that all believers of different faiths were equal citizens of the state.

He urged the government to protect the Hindu community and take decisive action against the dacoits in the province to restore law and order.

MNA Akbar Ali Chitrali of Jamat-e-Islami reiterated that all citizens of Pakistan were equal under the Constitution stressing that any threat posed to bona fide citizens, such as the Hindu community, was a threat to the Constitution itself.

He assured the Hindu community that Muslims stood in solidarity with them and would provide unwavering support.

MNA Ghous Bux Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Sindh, expressing reservations about the current system of government.

Meanwhile, MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, calling on the government to take appropriate measures to address such incidents at the international level.

He urged Western countries to take practical steps to prevent such occurrences, as they caused immense mental agony among Muslims worldwide.

He demanded the government to send those countries ambassadors home where such disrespectful acts had taken place.

The Majlis-e-Shoora pledged to protect the rights of minorities and ensured a secure and peaceful environment for all citizens, irrespective of their faith.

It expressed the hope that the issues raised by members would be given due consideration, and the government would take prompt action to address the concerns.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Minority Law And Order Parliament Alliance Sweden Denmark Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

7 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

7 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

52 minutes ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

3 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

3 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan