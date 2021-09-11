UrduPoint.com

Majlis-e-Shoora Meets At 4pm On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:45 PM

Majlis-e-Shoora meets at 4pm on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The joint session of the parliament will be held at parliament house at 4:00 pm instead of 11:00 am on Monday (September 13).

President Dr. Arif Alvi will address the joint sitting at the advent of fourth parliamentary year.

In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 read with clause (3) of Article 56 of the constitution of Pakistan, the president has been pleased to summon both the Houses of the parliament to assemble together in the parliament House, Islamabad on Monday, the 13th September, 2021 at 4pm instead of 11am.

