Majlis-e-Shoora offers 'Fateha' for grandmother of NA deputy speaker, martyred security forces personnel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on Tuesday offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of the grandmother of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, personnel of police and security forces martyred in various terrorist incidents and victims of a cylinder blast at Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.