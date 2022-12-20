UrduPoint.com

Majlis-e-Shoora Offers 'Fateha' For Grandmother Of NA Deputy Speaker, Martyred Security Forces Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Majlis-e-Shoora offers 'Fateha' for grandmother of NA deputy speaker, martyred security forces personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) on Tuesday offered 'Fateha' for the departed souls of the grandmother of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani, personnel of police and security forces martyred in various terrorist incidents and victims of a cylinder blast at Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Related Topics

Terrorist National Assembly Balochistan Police Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament

Recent Stories

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

7 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

15 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

33 minutes ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

47 minutes ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

3 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.