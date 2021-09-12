Majlis-e-Shoora to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The joint session of the parliament would be held at parliament house at 4:00 pm on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi would address the joint sitting at the advent of fourth parliamentary year.

Earlier, it was announced that the joint session would convene on Monday morning, but now the schedule has been changed and the house would meet at 4 pm.

National Assembly (NA) secretariat has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting. According to statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, no visitor and guest of the ministers and parliamentarians would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

No security guard would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

To avoid congestion of vehicles, a shuttle service would ply between the Parliament Lodges, government hostel and the Parliament House to facilitate the members of the Parliament for the joint sitting.

The personal drivers of parliamentarians would be required to park their vehicles at designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle un-attended.

Security staff of the Senate and National Assembly secretariat would be deployed with the vehicles to ply for pick and drop of the members at Parliament Lodges and the government hostel.

The members of the parliament would be therefore, requested to extend full cooperation with security agencies.