UrduPoint.com

Majlis-e-Shoora To Meet On Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Majlis-e-Shoora to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The joint session of the parliament would be held at parliament house at 4:00 pm on Monday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi would address the joint sitting at the advent of fourth parliamentary year.

Earlier, it was announced that the joint session would convene on Monday morning, but now the schedule has been changed and the house would meet at 4 pm.

National Assembly (NA) secretariat has made special security arrangements for the joint sitting. According to statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, no visitor and guest of the ministers and parliamentarians would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

No security guard would be allowed in the precincts of the Parliament House.

To avoid congestion of vehicles, a shuttle service would ply between the Parliament Lodges, government hostel and the Parliament House to facilitate the members of the Parliament for the joint sitting.

The personal drivers of parliamentarians would be required to park their vehicles at designated parking area and not to leave the vehicle un-attended.

Security staff of the Senate and National Assembly secretariat would be deployed with the vehicles to ply for pick and drop of the members at Parliament Lodges and the government hostel.

The members of the parliament would be therefore, requested to extend full cooperation with security agencies.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Senate Parliament Vehicles Vehicle Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets Moscow City Government Minister

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints SGMB’s Director

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveri ..

UAE announces 620 new COVID-19 cases, 785 recoveries, and no deaths in the last ..

1 hour ago
 SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetin ..

SCCI trade Mission to Moscow holds fruitful meetings to boost economic, investme ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah ..

Sharjah Crown Prince appoints director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority

2 hours ago
 Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; servic ..

Etihad enhances &#039;Verified to Fly&#039; service to make travel easier

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.