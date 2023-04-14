Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh observes Youm ul Quds

(@FahadShabbir)

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh held protests and rallies to observe Youm ul Quds against Israel's aggression on Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh held protests and rallies to observe Youm ul Quds against Israel's aggression on Palestinians.

The MWM Sindh led by Provincial President Allama Baqir Zaidi held a protest rally outside Jamia Masjid Noor Iman at Nazimabad here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Allama Baqir Zaidi and all speakers condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

They said that Pakistani Nation and its leaders have always been supporting the Palestinian cause and we will keep continuing this practice till the independence of Palestine.

A large number of people held placards and banners against Israel and also burnt the flags of Israel during the protest.

Allama Mirza Yousaf Hussian, Allama Sadiq Jaffari, Allama Ali Anwar, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Raza Abbas, Allama Malik Abbas, Allama Zaheer Hussian, Allama Bashir Ansari were also present on the occasion.