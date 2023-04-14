UrduPoint.com

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh Observes Youm Ul Quds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh observes Youm ul Quds

Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh held protests and rallies to observe Youm ul Quds against Israel's aggression on Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) Sindh held protests and rallies to observe Youm ul Quds against Israel's aggression on Palestinians.

The MWM Sindh led by Provincial President Allama Baqir Zaidi held a protest rally outside Jamia Masjid Noor Iman at Nazimabad here on Friday.

Addressing the participants of the rally, Allama Baqir Zaidi and all speakers condemned Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

They said that Pakistani Nation and its leaders have always been supporting the Palestinian cause and we will keep continuing this practice till the independence of Palestine.

A large number of people held placards and banners against Israel and also burnt the flags of Israel during the protest.

Allama Mirza Yousaf Hussian, Allama Sadiq Jaffari, Allama Ali Anwar, Allama Mubashir Hassan, Allama Raza Abbas, Allama Malik Abbas, Allama Zaheer Hussian, Allama Bashir Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Israel Palestine Independence Mosque All

Recent Stories

Russian President Ratifies Agreements on Extraditi ..

Russian President Ratifies Agreements on Extradition, Legal Cooperation With Syr ..

6 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: ..

Dialogue only way to all crises faced by country: Pakistan Peoples Party senior ..

11 minutes ago
 French court approves core of Macron's pensions re ..

French court approves core of Macron's pensions reform

11 minutes ago
 Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Consti ..

Protesters Gathering in Central Paris After Constitutional Council Approves Pens ..

11 minutes ago
 Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of ..

Presight AI signs MoU with Senegalese Ministry of Communication, Telecommunicat ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Ma ..

Russia Grants Belarus' Belavia Right to Provide Maintenance of Russian Aircraft

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.