Open Menu

Major Action Of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

As many as five suspects including NADRA officers involved in making fake ID cards were arrested on the instructions of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah Khan, Spokesman FIA told media here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as five suspects including NADRA officers involved in making fake ID cards were arrested on the instructions of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah Khan, Spokesman FIA told media here on Friday.

The arrested officials included Ikramullah, Farid Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Asadullah and Nisar Mahmood.

Accused Ikramullah and Farid Khan were posted as Deputy Assistant Director and Superintendent in Nadra Office Chitral.

The spokesmen further said that alleged accused Abdul Razzaq was posted as a senior executive in NADRA office Multan while the alleged accused was arrested after bail was released before the arrest.

The accused made more than 59 fake identity cards in total, spokesperson FIA said, adding, that 2 different cases were registered against the accused. He said that Sheikh Irfanullah has arrested the accused and an investigation has been started, Spokesman FIA informed.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Circle Chitral Abdul Razzaq Federal Investigation Agency Media

Recent Stories

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenan ..

RTA hits new milestone with 16.8 million maintenance hours devoted to Dubai Metr ..

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

7 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address ..

DIG Hazara visits Kaghan Police Station to address security issues

5 minutes ago
 Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor ..

Debt-ridden Zambia's leader to visit top creditor China

5 minutes ago
 Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

Wales boost as veteran Faletau to face Fiji

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2023

2 minutes ago
KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, ..

KU talk focuses on contemporary health challenges, outcomes

4 minutes ago
 Food authority seals two grinding units for not mi ..

Food authority seals two grinding units for not mixing iodine in salt

4 minutes ago
 CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

CM praises arrangements for urs, chehlum events

4 minutes ago
 SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

SEPCO disconnects 1200 illegal connections

4 minutes ago
 Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vie ..

Over 38,000 foreign-invested projects valid in Vietnam

11 minutes ago
 HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 ..

HESCO crackdown against illegal connections, 3800 disconnected, dues of 27.2 mil ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan