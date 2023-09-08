Major action of FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :As many as five suspects including NADRA officers involved in making fake ID cards were arrested on the instructions of Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar Saadullah Khan, Spokesman FIA told media here on Friday.

The arrested officials included Ikramullah, Farid Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Asadullah and Nisar Mahmood.

Accused Ikramullah and Farid Khan were posted as Deputy Assistant Director and Superintendent in Nadra Office Chitral.

The spokesmen further said that alleged accused Abdul Razzaq was posted as a senior executive in NADRA office Multan while the alleged accused was arrested after bail was released before the arrest.

The accused made more than 59 fake identity cards in total, spokesperson FIA said, adding, that 2 different cases were registered against the accused. He said that Sheikh Irfanullah has arrested the accused and an investigation has been started, Spokesman FIA informed.