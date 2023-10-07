Open Menu

Major Action Of FIA Commercial Banking Circle In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Major action of FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Action of FIA Commercial Banking Circle in Peshawar by conducting an operation on the instructions of Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Rizwan Shah and succeeded in arresting 2 suspects involved in illegal exchange of Currency.

The arrested accused were doing money changer business without license. The accused were arrested from Sadar Bazar area of Peshawar. Among the arrested accused are Atifullah and Khalid. During the raid, the accused recovered 40,000 Dollars.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is ongoing.

APP/ijz/1515

