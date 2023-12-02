Open Menu

Major Action Of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Against Hundi Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Major action of FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar against Hundi Mafia

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) On the directive of Director Peshawar Zone Nisar Tanoli, the crackdown continues against elements involved in hundi and illegal Currency exchange.

According to detail, one alleged accused involved in hundi and illegal currency exchange was arrested from Peshawar Cantonment area.

During the raid, huge sums of money were also recovered from the accused identified as Haider Ali.

A sum of Rs. 2 million recovered from the alleged accused. Records related to illegal exchange of currency were also recovered from the alleged accused. The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. A case has been registered against the accused under the illegal currency Act with further investigation underway.

