Major action of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) ::A team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Kohat along with Deputy Director Asad Qasim Thursday raided an ice cream factory in a house here on a secret tip from which a large quantity of non-standard ice cream was recovered.

The factory and officials were using chemicals, non-food grade color and sugar instead of sugar, the food official told media men.

The team of Food Authority along with District Administration checked various items and checked food samples through a modern mobile testing laboratory. Large quantity of substandard oil was destroyed from a hotel.

The aim is to ensure the supply of clean and quality food to the people during the Holy month of Ramadan. On this occasion, Deputy Director Asad Qasim said that operations against the adulteration mafia will continue without discrimination.