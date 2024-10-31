Open Menu

Major Among Three Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom; Eight Khwarij Killed In Bannu IBO

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Major among three soldiers embrace martyrdom; eight Khwarij killed in Bannu IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A Major among three soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Wednesday while eight Khwarij terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Bakka Khel, Bannu District.

During conduct of the operation, Army troops effectively engaged khwarij's location that left seven Khwarij terrorists injured along with the eight killed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The martyrs included Major Atif Khalil (age: 31 years, resident of District Sudhanuti, AJ&K), a brave officer, who was leading his troops from front, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat along with his two soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice included Naik Azad Ullah (age: 36 years, resident of District Karak) and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas (age: 35 years, resident of District Layyah).

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

