Major anti-drug campaign launched in Kohat

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :On the directive of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan, a special 7-day campaign against drugs, especially ice, was launched in the Kohat district on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued here, under the leadership of Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan and District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, they were directed to conduct a crackdown on the drug dealers involved in the sale and smuggling of drugs.

43 drug dealers have been arrested during the campaign, and cases have been registered after recovering 30.785 kg of hashish, 8.035 kg of ice, and 2.310 kg of heroin from the possession of the arrested drug dealers.

On this occasion, DPO Kohat Farhan Khan told APP Correspondent that the successive operations against drugs will continue for the next 7 days, and all resources are being used against the elements involved in drug trafficking.

