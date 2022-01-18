UrduPoint.com

Major Anti-encroachments Operation Launched In Orangi: Administrator

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that action is being taken against encroachments on the directives of Supreme Court and a major operation against the encroachment has been launched at Gaddafi street and graveyard land in Orangi Town

In a statement on Tuesday, the Administrator said, "a major operation has been launched against the encroachment at Gaddafi street and graveyard land in Orangi Town where land grabber had cut the plot of 200 yards in the cemetery and built walls which were demolished," he added.

He said that 10 illegal shops built on government land on Gaddafi street were also demolished and an FIR was lodged against the encroachers.

Similarly, action is also being taken against land grabbers of six acres of government land in Orangi Town Sector where all illegal structures will be demolished.

The Administrator Karachi said that Director KMC Orangi Town Project Raza Abbas Rizvi had been directed to eliminate all kinds of encroachments in the area.

"Indiscriminate action will be taken against illegal occupants of lands in Orangi Town and other areas of the city and no one will be allowed to damage the basic infrastructure of the city," Barrister Murtaza Wahab said.

He said that efforts were being made for the betterment of every part of the city and positive results were emerging.

