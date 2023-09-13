Open Menu

Major Arms Haul: Police Arrest Arms Dealer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Dera Ghazi Khan police claimed to have apprehended an inter-provincial arms dealer and seized a substantial cache of illegal weapons.

According to police sources , Muhammad Shafiq son of Muhammad Ishaq and a resident of district Haripur, was apprehended during an operation.

During the search of Shafiq's vehicle with registration number AXQ/687, law enforcement officers uncovered a staggering array of weaponry.

The team confiscated items including 3 Kalashnikovs, 17 30-bore pistols, 6 Kalashnikov magazines, 34 pistol magazines, 410 rounds of Kalashnikov ammunition, and a staggering 3900 rounds of pistols.

In response to this alarming discovery, the police have filed a case against the outlaw.

The investigation is now in progress, as authorities work diligently to trace the origins and destinations of these illegal arms, as well as any potential accomplices involved in their distribution.

