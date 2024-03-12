Major Break Through in Search Operation of Missing Fishermen

Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) recovered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue operation

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Navy (PN) in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) recovered 10 dead bodies out of 14 missing fisherman of boat Al-Assad in a joint search and rescue operation.

Search and Rescue operation was started on 05 March 24 in open sea. Despite dense marine traffic in vicinity of accident, time lapse and choppy sea conditions the dead bodies of 10 missing fishermen were successfully recovered today.

The fishing boat Al-Assad with an onboard crew of 45 capsized in open sea off Hajmbro creek on 5 March due inclement weather.

Search operation involved multiple assets of PN and PMSA including aircraft, helicopters, ships and speed boats.

Major breakthrough of search efforts marerialised today when PMSS REHMAT upon receipt of information from deployed units recovered 10 dead bodies of missing fishermen.

The recovered bodies have been handed over to concerned civil authorities for further formalities.

Conduct of continuous Search and rescue operation by PN &PMSA is a manifestation of PN’s resolve to assist in every civil calamity at Sea.