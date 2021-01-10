Major breakdown: power supply restored across South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The power supply from all grid stations of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has been restored after a major breakdown in the national grid which affected the supply system for over 12 hours.

The electricity supply was suspended at about 11:45 pm on Saturday night in South Punjab followed by a technical fault in the national grid system.

MEPCO Spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi said the electricity supply was being provided at most of the areas of MEPCO region as per routine. He however, said that power supply was being provided to some feeders through half load due to threat of pressure on the system.

He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan is continuously monitoring the situation at power control centre.

The people faced various problems due to outages including shortage of water and they managed it from alternative ways especially from hand pumps.

When contacted General Manager Operations Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Tariq Mahmood Buttar told APP here on Sunday that the power supply has been restored up to 80 percent of the region adding that the complete supply will be restored by this evening. He said that restoration work was in progress in far-flung areas of South Punjab.

The GM informed that the power system was inter-connected and it tripped as load increased on the system.

He said that the electricity supply of the Multan city has been restored completely.

Replying to a question, Mr Tariq said that country had witnessed such a major breakdown about two and half years ago during summer season.

To another question, he stated that the electricity was restored at nearest power stations first after the fault is fixed and afterwards it's completed at other stations with the passage of time.

Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal said that they have alternate arrangements of generators for water supply in case of sudden loadsheding adding that the water was being supplied to citizens as per schedule.

He said that WASA had 104 tube-wells of them 75 were functional which were enough to meet the water supply need of the citizens. MD informed that they were providing water supply facility to 65 percent of the total population of the city while sewerage facility to 55 percent area.

Nasir maintained that the work to replace outdated water supply and sewerage lines was underway while new areas were also being covered.

In Muzaffargarh, the electricity breakdown also irked people and they faced troubles in morning time for offering prayers. People seemed purchasing mineral water bottles from the shops for drinking and record sale of bottles observed. The electricity supply was also restored at all parts of the district till last information.

The spokesperson of MEPCO Circle Muzaffargarh said that the power supply was being restored slowly to avert from sudden pressure on the system.

In Khanewal, the life was also normalized after restoration of power supply while the people also faced troubles during about 12 hours long outages.