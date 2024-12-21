Open Menu

Major Breakthrough As Govt Accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ Demands

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

Development took place during a meeting between JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) A breakthrough was achieved regarding the registration of madrassas as the government accepted all the demands of the Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris.

According to sources, the breakthrough took place during a meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the prime minister.

The sources revealed that the government assured the registration of madrassas under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. Furthermore, a notification regarding the draft approved in light of the 26th Constitutional Amendment would be issued in a few days.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the government had given a highly positive response to their stance. He added that the PM directed the Ministry of Law to take immediate steps in accordance with the Constitution and law. He hoped that practical actions would align with their demands.

He further mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke with goodwill, hoping that the issue would be resolved.

He added that there might not even be a need for a joint session of Parliament to address the matter as all their concerns received a positive response.

It may be mentioned here that recently, the President raised objections to the madrassa registration bill passed by Parliament. The President argued that registering madrassas under the Societies Act could lead to concerns related to FATF, GSP and other restrictions. He warned that such registration might weaken the legal framework, allowing more discretionary actions.

In this context, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given the government a deadline.

The Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris had demanded the immediate issuance of the gazette notification for the madrassa registration bill, saying that the delays and obstructions in madrassa-related matters were unacceptable and that all issues concerning madrassas should be resolved immediately.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Parliament Lead May Financial Action Task Force Media All Government

Recent Stories

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

2 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

12 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago
 Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan