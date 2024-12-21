Major Breakthrough As Govt Accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ Demands
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Development took place during a meeting between JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) A breakthrough was achieved regarding the registration of madrassas as the government accepted all the demands of the Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris.
According to sources, the breakthrough took place during a meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the prime minister.
The sources revealed that the government assured the registration of madrassas under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. Furthermore, a notification regarding the draft approved in light of the 26th Constitutional Amendment would be issued in a few days.
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the government had given a highly positive response to their stance. He added that the PM directed the Ministry of Law to take immediate steps in accordance with the Constitution and law. He hoped that practical actions would align with their demands.
He further mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke with goodwill, hoping that the issue would be resolved.
He added that there might not even be a need for a joint session of Parliament to address the matter as all their concerns received a positive response.
It may be mentioned here that recently, the President raised objections to the madrassa registration bill passed by Parliament. The President argued that registering madrassas under the Societies Act could lead to concerns related to FATF, GSP and other restrictions. He warned that such registration might weaken the legal framework, allowing more discretionary actions.
In this context, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given the government a deadline.
The Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris had demanded the immediate issuance of the gazette notification for the madrassa registration bill, saying that the delays and obstructions in madrassa-related matters were unacceptable and that all issues concerning madrassas should be resolved immediately.
Recent Stories
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands2 minutes ago
-
Drug abuse isn't merely a health concern; it's a societal challenge: AAC Timergarah3 minutes ago
-
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities unfounded: FO12 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes talent hunt at Lahore Fort12 minutes ago
-
Women’s day celebrations highlight empowerment, workplace safety13 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to security forces13 minutes ago
-
Husband and in-laws arrested in the murder case of lady doctor Mehr-un-Nisa13 minutes ago
-
ANP Chief pays tributes to Shaheed Bashir Bilour on 12th anniversary22 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at DGPR22 minutes ago
-
WASA teams cut off 213 connections of defaulters23 minutes ago
-
Police recover 620 liter liquor23 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in clash32 minutes ago