Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

Development took place during a meeting between JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) A breakthrough was achieved regarding the registration of madrassas as the government accepted all the demands of the Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris.

According to sources, the breakthrough took place during a meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the prime minister.

The sources revealed that the government assured the registration of madrassas under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. Furthermore, a notification regarding the draft approved in light of the 26th Constitutional Amendment would be issued in a few days.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the government had given a highly positive response to their stance. He added that the PM directed the Ministry of Law to take immediate steps in accordance with the Constitution and law. He hoped that practical actions would align with their demands.

He further mentioned that the Prime Minister spoke with goodwill, hoping that the issue would be resolved.

He added that there might not even be a need for a joint session of Parliament to address the matter as all their concerns received a positive response.

It may be mentioned here that recently, the President raised objections to the madrassa registration bill passed by Parliament. The President argued that registering madrassas under the Societies Act could lead to concerns related to FATF, GSP and other restrictions. He warned that such registration might weaken the legal framework, allowing more discretionary actions.

In this context, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had given the government a deadline.

The Wafaq-ul-Madaris and Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris had demanded the immediate issuance of the gazette notification for the madrassa registration bill, saying that the delays and obstructions in madrassa-related matters were unacceptable and that all issues concerning madrassas should be resolved immediately.