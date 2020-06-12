Major chunk of Rs 929.492 mln PSDP sports allocation goes to SAG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 929.492 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for the ongoing and new schemes of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Division.

According to the budgetary document on Friday, a major chunk of that amount i.e. around Rs 595.572 million has been reserved for two new schemes for holding of next year's South Asian Games (SAG).

Pakistan is scheduled to hold the 14th edition of the multi-sport event by the end of 2021.

Thus to hold the coveted sports event in a befitting manner out of Rs 595.572, an amount of Rs 300 million has been reserved for the scheme 'Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Facilities at PSC, Islamabad for Preparation/Holding of South Asian Games'. Likewise, Rs 295.562 have been earmarked for another scheme 'Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Existing Facilities at PSB Coaching Centre, Peshawar for Preparation/Holding of South Asian Games'.

Likewise, a total of Rs 333.920 million have been reserved to give final touches to five ongoing sport schemes. Among these, an amount of Rs 126.292 million has been allocated for the establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, while Rs 102.183 million has been allotted for Laying of Synthetic Hockey Turf at Gilgit.

An amount of Rs 85.164 million has been reserved for replacement of Synthetic Turfs in seven cities viz. Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt., Peshawar, Quetta and Abbotabad.

Similarly, Rs 15.281 million have been earmarked to complete construction of Boxing Boxing Gymnasium at PSB Coaching Centre Karachi, while an amount of Rs 5.000 million has been reserved to complete construction of National Sports City, Narowal.

