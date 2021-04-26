Major cities of Punjab in critical condition; 20% Covid positivity rate increases: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Monday warned that if public failed to follow SOPs, there would be no other option but to impose a complete lockdown to contain the spread of pandemic and save the health system from total collapse.

The coronavirus infections in the third wave are raging aggressively and major cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Multan are under extreme critical situation where more than 20% positivity rate of cases increases, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said that the government was taking emergency steps, like smart and complete lockdown, if pattern of increase in Corona cases persists.

"This is the last chance for the public and they should take the pandemic serious as they did in the first two waves, as otherwise, they would face similar situation of India", she mentioned.

She said almost 200 more ventilators were provided in various hospitals in Punjab and oxygen beds in hospitals was also being increased.

She said the situation at the moment was under control, however, it might go out of control if corona cases keep on rising.

She said our health system would further collapsed if cases continue rises in coming weeks.

Spokesperson said the country had limited oxygen production capacity, adding, the supply of oxygen had almost reached 80 to 90 percent of the total capacity.

She said the situation was extremely alarming at Lahore and Faisalabad cities and the ratio of ventilated patients was increasing by the day.

She appealed all political parties, Ulema and people with influence to play their role in implementation of SOPs.