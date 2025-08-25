Open Menu

Major Clean-up Operation Clears Naran Bazaar And Bypass Drains

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Major clean-up operation clears Naran bazaar and bypass drains

NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-II, has completed the cleaning of main drainage channels in Naran Bazaar and Naran Bypass.

The operation was launched to prevent possible flooding and drainage blockages caused by recent rains. Accumulated mud and garbage in the drainage system had been obstructing the water flow, creating difficulties for residents.

According to officials, heavy machinery and sanitation staff were deployed to remove mud, plastic waste, and other blockages from the drains to restore smooth water flow.

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II appreciated the performance of the KDA team and instructed the authorities to ensure regular maintenance of the drainage system. He also appealed to the public not to throw garbage into drains and to cooperate with the administration in keeping the town clean.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

21 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan