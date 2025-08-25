Major Clean-up Operation Clears Naran Bazaar And Bypass Drains
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 02:10 PM
NARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA), under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner-II, has completed the cleaning of main drainage channels in Naran Bazaar and Naran Bypass.
The operation was launched to prevent possible flooding and drainage blockages caused by recent rains. Accumulated mud and garbage in the drainage system had been obstructing the water flow, creating difficulties for residents.
According to officials, heavy machinery and sanitation staff were deployed to remove mud, plastic waste, and other blockages from the drains to restore smooth water flow.
Additional Assistant Commissioner-II appreciated the performance of the KDA team and instructed the authorities to ensure regular maintenance of the drainage system. He also appealed to the public not to throw garbage into drains and to cooperate with the administration in keeping the town clean.
