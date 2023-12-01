Major corruption scandal unveiled in Abbottabad: govt land worth millions embezzled

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Anti-Corruption Department Abbottabad on Friday has exposed a major corruption scandal involving the misappropriation of government land amounting to millions of rupees. The illicit activities include fraudulent transactions and clear forgery, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Under the guidance of the Director of Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, legal proceedings have been initiated against six persons including a former Tehsildar, land revenue officer, patwari, and a member of the cantonment board. The accused are facing charges under various sections, including 477A/468/471/419/420, as detailed in FIR number 15.

Further intensifying the investigation, authorities are pursuing the arrest of four additional suspects. The Anti-Corruption Department's case alleges that the accused individuals engaged in the fabrication of government land documents and blatant bribery, facilitating illegal transfers and sales.

In response to a complaint filed by Aurangzeb son of Muhammad Shafi, a targeted raid has been initiated within the jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station.

This raid is related to a business deal involving 25 Kanal and 68 Marlas of land in the Urban Area, incurring a substantial loss of 2.5 million per marla. The suspicious transactions occurred between Khasra numbers 10690 to 10696 and involve the land of Tehsil Municipal Abbottabad.

The implicated individuals, including Muhammad Bashir, Sardar Zulfikar Ali, Syed Shahzad Shah, Patwari Daryaft Khan, and former Tehsildar Izzat Masood, along with accomplice Azhar Masood, have been apprehended under various sections of the law.

The accused allegedly received a total of 42.5 million rupees from the business deal, with an additional amount of five lakhs under undertaking Khasra number 821.

The affected party has accused the individuals of belonging to a fraudulent group and has requested legal action be taken in accordance with the law.