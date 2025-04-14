Open Menu

Major Crackdown Against Drug Smugglers In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Major crackdown against drug smugglers in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a major crackdown under Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz’s "Drug-Free Punjab" vision, Westridge Police and ANF arrested an inter-provincial drug smuggler, Shahzad, and seized a large drug volume.

According to the details, in a joint operation, over 74 kg of hashish and 1.2 kg of opium were recovered, along with two vehicles. Drug smuggler Shahzad’s accomplice, Yasir, escaped. During the chase, the suspects hit a motorcycle, killing one person and injuring another.

Technical and human intelligence are being utilized to track down the abscounder.

