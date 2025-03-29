Major Crackdown Against Price Gouging In Peshawar; Shopkeepers Issued Notices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) In a decisive move to curb artificial inflation ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday has launched a massive crackdown against profiteering.
On the directives of KP Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, the food Department team in Peshawar has intensified its operations to ensure compliance with official price lists.
Under the supervision of Rationing Controller Peshawar, Tauseef Iqbal, Assistant Food Controllers Shahid Ali Khan and Kamal Ahmed, along with Food Inspectors, carried out inspections at butcher shops, grocery stores, vegetable vendors, and bakeries.
A well-known mega mart on Ring Road and several other shopkeepers were found violating government-issued price lists. Notices were issued, and legal proceedings are underway against the offenders.
Rationing Controller Tauseef Iqbal warned that violations of official price regulations will not be tolerated and assured strict legal action against those exploiting consumers.
He urged the public to report instances of overcharging, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring fair pricing and providing relief to citizens.
