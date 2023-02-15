Major crackdown against professional beggars from Feb 20: Commissioner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Wednesday ordered a decisive crackdown against professional beggars in the provincial metropolis from February 20 until elimination of beggary.

Presiding over a meeting here he said that as per the special instructions of Peshawar High Court regarding complete cleaning of Peshawar from professional beggars the city would be made beggars free.

The Commissioner issued instructions for chalking out a comprehensive strategy to wipe out professional beggars from the city and register cases against them under the Government Act and 3 MPOs.

It was also decided in the meeting that other beggars would be handed over to welfare institutions to make them useful citizens of the society and to teach them various skills.

The meeting expressed resolve to take vigorous action against beggars who would come to Peshawar on certain days.

District Officer Social Welfare Allah Khan, Noor Muhammad of Special Branch, Investigation, Welfare Institutions, Zamong Kor and administrative officers of other institutions participated in the meeting.

The meeting constituted six teams comprising officials of Social Welfare department, police and district administration and would be head by Assistant Commissioner Peshawar City Hashim Rao to first take action on hotspots including specific markets, traffic singles, shopping malls and intersections.

The Department of Social Welfare was directed to make accommodation arrangements at Darulkafala and in other buildings in accordance with the number of professional beggars in the city.