Major crackdown on commission agents in ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In a decisive move against commission agents exploiting citizens outside government offices, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday took a swift action against agents operating outside the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office.

In a recent operation led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Maheen Hassan, five agents were apprehended outside the DC office involved in illegal dealings with citizens, said the spokesman of ICT administration.

The operation is part of a larger strategy aimed at eradicating the influence of civic agents, who often deceive citizens into paying for services that should be obtained directly from government offices, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, urged citizens to avoid relying on these unauthorized agents. He encouraged them to visit the offices directly for their required services, highlighting the ongoing efforts to clear government spaces of such illegal activities.

The DC further directed action against all agent groups operating outside government offices in Islamabad. He called on the public to cooperate with the district administration in reporting suspicious activities and avoiding middlemen. This coordinated effort is seen as a way to restore public trust in government institutions and ensure that services are delivered without interference.

Director Excise & Taxation Department, Islamabad, Bilal Azam while talking to APP said that agent mafia exist despite a number of modern solutions, especially mobile facilities, he underscored citizens’ role to utilize the department's digital online services, which are designed to simplify processes and reduce the reliance on intermediaries.

He said by fostering awareness and engagement, the community can play a vital role in discouraging such agent mafias and transforming service delivery.

