Major Crackdown On Commission Agents In ICT's Govt Offices; 20 Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) In a decisive move against commission agents exploiting citizens outside government offices, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration raided near the Regional Passport Office in G-10 area and arrested nine agents.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the district administration teams have intensified their efforts to tackle the growing issue of commission agents operating outside government offices.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, nine agents were arrested outside the Regional Passport Office in the G-10 area. The arrested individuals have been transferred to Ramna police station for further legal action.
DC Memon emphasized the importance of eliminating these agents, who have been taking money from citizens under the guise of commissions.
He stated that operations against such elements should be conducted outside all government offices, including NADRA, Passport, and Excise departments.
Following the crackdown at the passport office, similar actions are being taken at other locations.
Assistant Commissioner, Industrial Area also led a raid outside the Excise office, resulting in the arrest of 10 agents who were reportedly extorting money from people across various cities. These agents have also been transferred to the police station.
On the occasion the DCT urged the public to support the district administration teams in their efforts to combat the widespread problem of commission agents outside government offices.
The district administration’s crackdown reflects a broader commitment to protect citizens from those who exploit them in the name of facilitating government services.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago