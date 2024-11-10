Major Crackdown On Transport Amid Rising Smog Levels
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Amid worsening smog and environmental pollution, the Environmental Protection Department, in collaboration with the district administration and police, has launched a major operation against transport laws violators in Lahore.
Raids were conducted at bus terminals along Bund Road, where vehicles emitting excessive smoke were ticketed, and 24 vehicles were impounded for breaching regulations.
Officials from the Environmental Protection Department inspected emissions from passenger buses and took strict action against those violating environmental standards.
Environmental Protection Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said that such actions would continue, and strict measures would be taken against those failing to comply with the environmental regulations.
