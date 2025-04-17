Major development projects in KP reflect Nawaz Sharif’s vision: Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said major development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially motorways are a true reflection of the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Quaid Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said major development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially motorways are a true reflection of the vision of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

“History shows us that if anyone has pursued the politics of service, construction, and development in this country, it is the Pakistan Muslim League which has its mark on every development project,” the minister said while addressing PML-N Youth Coordinators and office-bearers at divisional, district, and tehsil levels.

He said the name of Nawaz Sharif would be found on every major project in KP which also has a full network of motorways built by the PML-N that has May 28, Youm-e-Takbir in its credit.

“Our leader made the country's defense impregnable by conducting nuclear tests, while on the other hand, the country has an anarchic group which did May 9, attacked its own country and harmed national defense,” said the minister while highlighting a stark contrast between the ideologies of the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Paying tribute to the PML-N workers, he said they are ideological workers with a firm resolve for the country's progress and security. While on other hand, there was the PTI which had defiled the statue of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed for their own political gain.

He recalled his visit to Swabi after the chaos and anarchy of May 9, where he met Captain Sher Khan Shaheed's brother Anwar Lala, and apologized for the disrespect shown to his great brother's statue by the miscreants.

Lauding Captain Sher Khan's bravery, the minister cited Indian Brigadier Mohinder Pratap Singh, who praised Captain Sher Khan's valor and sent a letter with his mortal remains that states "This was a soldier whose bravery should be praised."

Tarar said the PTI has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 11 years, but failed to even establish a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) force in the province, let alone Safe City project, or a forensic lab.

Not a single project for the public's welfare was initiated in KP under the PTI regime, he said asking why no attention was being paid to the health sector and law and order in KP.

If intentions had been good, development projects would be visible in KP today, he emphasized.

He said billions of rupees were given to KP under the National Finance Commission (NFC) award, but only the lip service is being done in the name of development.

Commenting on the current state of PTI, he said that factionalism has taken roots in the party, with separate groups formed around Ali Amin Gandapur, Junaid Akbar, and Sher Afzal Marwat, that show the level of their sincerity both to the party and country.

On the other hand, the PML-N party is another name of home and family that supported each other in every difficult time. The brave, honorable, and loyal youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have always kept the party's flag high and fully supported PML-N in every difficult time.

Attaullah Tarar paid tribute to PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan, saying that if anyone deserves to be called a "companion of difficult times," it is Ikhtiar Wali, who defended the party in every challenging period.

He said during the by-elections held under the PTI era of fascism, the joy of winning one seat in Nowshera outweighed the happiness of winning 15 seats from Punjab.

The PML-N's victory in the Nowshera by-election was a major success at that time, when opponents held their complete sway in the area, he noted.

Addressing the youth, Attaullah Tarar urged them to consider themselves not merely political workers but part of an ideological mission.

The minister also highlighted measures taken under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership over the past year, such as economic recovery, reduction in inflation, and decrease in electricity prices.

He stated that international institutions are now praising Pakistan's economy, which was only made possible through teamwork, vision, and sincere leadership.

He also praised the role of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for his contributions to the economic recovery.

"We were on the verge of default,” he said, adding the prime minister had shattered the dreams of those who were betting on the country’s economic fallout.

He said the hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Pakistan, the visit of 12 Prime Ministers to Pakistan, and the holding of global events like the Champions Trophy in Pakistan are a living proof that Pakistan is heading in the right direction.

On the occasion, he announced that every district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be visited to sensitized the public about the facts.

He urged the youth to come out into the field, go to their Constituencies, and spread the message of PML-N.