Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday calling his recent three-day China visit “highly successful,” said that Pakistan had achieved significant progress on diplomatic, strategic and economic fronts during the engagements held in Beijing.

The deputy prime minister, addressing a news conference, said that it was not a routine diplomatic engagement but with clear and urgent objectives, also featuring bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership and trilateral dialogues involving Afghanistan.

Dar told the media that a clear agreement was reached with both China and Afghanistan that no terrorist organization — whether TTP, BLA or others — would be allowed to use any country’s soil against another.

Dar announced that discussions on CPEC 2.0 were detailed and promising. “We have successfully laid the groundwork for expanded cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He confirmed that China had expressed its intent to finance the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway project, calling it a transformative step for regional connectivity. “We have already sent a draft framework to Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. While the meeting is proposed for May 29–30, I am committed to finalizing this by early June,” Dar added.

He said that financing and coordination for this project had been taken up directly with China, which had responded positively. “This project, along with the Peshawar–Kabul Highway and ML-1 upgrades, will massively boost Pakistan’s connectivity to Central Asian Republics and enhance the commercial potential of our underutilized ports.”

He said that the visit also marked substantive decisions with China and Afghanistan, especially on refugee matters and counterterrorism.

He said that all of the decisions taken on April 17 meeting in Kabul were implemented within 72 hours – in letter and spirit.

Reflecting on security cooperation, Dar stated, “China has deep concerns over attacks on its personnel in Pakistan. I assured them that we are addressing these threats seriously. We discussed a permanent mechanism to prevent cross-border terrorism, and I commend both China and Afghanistan for aligning with our zero-tolerance stance.”

He reiterated that during Pakistan's previous government from 2013 to 2017, over $4 billion was spent on Operation Zarb-e-Azb, effectively crushing terrorism. “Unfortunately, the situation deteriorated due to the previous regime’s lax border policies and the release of hardcore terrorists,” he said. “Now, our resolve is clear: we will crush terrorism with an iron hand, as we did before.”

Dar also referenced China’s condolences for the Khuzdar bus attack victims, noting that justice would be served swiftly.

Dar emphasized that Chinese leadership stood by Pakistan on all core issues. “They reiterated their support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly backed Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, calling for a resolution in line with UN Security Council resolutions. We reaffirmed our support for the One-China policy, including Tibet.

”

Marking 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties, Dar congratulated China and invited Chinese officials to Islamabad for the second round of the Pakistan–China Strategic Dialogue, following the first round held in Beijing.

He also shared that the Chinese Minister for International Development and senior Communist Party leader met his delegation and praised Pakistan’s global outreach. “He proposed the formation of a Global Political Parties Forum, hosted in China, and appreciated the participation of PML-N, PPP, and PTI members. I informed him our party leadership had decided to send a PML-N senator to represent Pakistan in the next interaction beginning May 24.”

Addressing the regional security environment, Dar stated, “We have successfully countered the Indian narrative, especially regarding the events of 2019. We offered an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which India declined. Our transparency strengthened Pakistan’s credibility, and several international actors endorsed our position after verifying the facts.”

He condemned Indian attacks and shared that during the recent conflict, 75 Indian aircraft were launched, 24 payloads dropped, and multiple aircraft, including Rafales and a UAV, were downed by Pakistan.

“We responded in daylight under the UN Charter — not as cowards, but as a responsible, sovereign nation.”

He confirmed that the ceasefire agreement, brokered after U.S. Secretary Rubio’s call, was holding and said that military-to-military engagements via DGMOs were progressing smoothly. “Our deterrence is defensive, not aggressive. We have never built our nukes and missiles to attack others, but to safeguard peace.”

Dar called recent remarks by the Indian Defence Minister “regrettable” and said, “Pakistan desires peace. However, we will always defend our sovereignty with full force when challenged.”

Dar highlighted his government's commitment to improving ties with Afghanistan. “We have religious, cultural, historical, and geographical ties with Afghanistan. Our outreach was welcomed across Afghan society. We need to progress beyond the charge d’affaires level and engage substantively.”

He announced an extension of the transit document regime for Afghan drivers and vehicles until June 30 and introduced a single document regime of $100 multiple-entry visa for Afghan citizens. “These initiatives were deeply appreciated by Afghan officials,” he noted.

Dar congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir on his promotion, calling it a “well-deserved recognition” for his extraordinary leadership and cooperation during national security engagements.

Dar told the media that during the Pakistan-India tension, he made over 60 calls to counterparts, including Deputy Prime Ministers and leaders from countries like Qatar, to present Pakistan’s perspective. “The world now understands our position. Pakistan is not just a frontline state against terrorism but also one of its greatest victims — with over 85,000 lives lost and $150 billion in economic losses,” he added.