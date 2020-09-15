UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Educational Institution Sealed Over A Dozen Positive Cases Appear: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Major educational institution sealed over a dozen positive cases appear: NCOC

A major educational institution on Tuesday was sealed in the federal capital after over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the institute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A major educational institution on Tuesday was sealed in the Federal capital after over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the institute.

Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the subject institution, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) press release.

It added that contact tracing would be follow to ensure containment of Covid cases.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Advisory for growers of lentil

2 minutes ago

Commercial land of highway deptt retrieved

2 minutes ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise to 261,762

2 minutes ago

Scouting teaches us service, sacrifice

5 minutes ago

Dengue cases in Laos reach 6,203

5 minutes ago

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.