Major educational institution sealed over a dozen positive cases appear: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A major educational institution on Tuesday was sealed in the Federal capital after over a dozen positive COVID-19 cases were reported in the institute.

Due to targeted testing, 16 cases were reported from the subject institution, said the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) press release.

It added that contact tracing would be follow to ensure containment of Covid cases.