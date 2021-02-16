UrduPoint.com
Major Faux Pas For India As South Africa Asks To Take Back 1 Mln Vaccine Doses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Major faux pas for India as South Africa asks to take back 1 mln vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :In a big embarrassment for India, the South African government has asked drug-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) to take back the one million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines, citing "minimal protection" against mild to moderate illness.

India has once again exposed playing with human lives, this time being reckless amid the highly sensitive situation of pandemic.

South Africa suspended the use of the shot after preliminary studies suggested limited effectiveness against the more contagious local variant of the virus, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

South Africa received from India one million doses of the license-made AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine last week and another 500,000 were set to arrive in the next few weeks.

South Africa's health minister previously noted that the vaccines which arrived from India have an expiry date in April and had asked SII to swap them out for doses with later expiry dates.

Last week, South Africa halted plans to roll out the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after a preliminary study suggested that the shot provides "minimal protection" against mild disease from the more contagious variant of the virus spreading in the country.

