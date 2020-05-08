UrduPoint.com
Major, Five Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom In IED Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A major and five soldiers of Pakistan Army on Friday embraced martyrdom as their vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) during routine patrolling of the forces in Buleda, Kech district of Balochistan.

The Security Forces conducted routine patrolling in Buleda, District Kech, 14 kms from Pakistan - Iran Border to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountanious and extremely treacherous terrain of Mekran, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

As the FC South Balochistan troops were coming back to their base after assigned patrolling duty, reconnaissance vehicle of FC troops was targeted with remote controlled IED.

"Resultantly, one officer and five soldiers embraced Shahadat while one soldier got injured."The Shuhada included Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, resident of Hafizabad, Naik Jamshed, resident of Mianwali, Lance Naik Taimoor, resident of Taunsa Sharif, Lance Naik Khizer Hayat, resident of Attock, Sepoy Sajid, resident of Mardan, Sepoy Nadeem, resident of Taunsa Sharif.

More Stories From Pakistan

