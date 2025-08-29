Open Menu

Major Flood Wave In River Chenab Moving Towards Chiniot, Jhang, Trimmu: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A major flood wave in the River Chenab is heading towards Chiniot, Jhang and Trimmu, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab reported on Friday.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, the water flow at various points along the River Chenab has reached alarming levels. At Marala, the flow has been recorded at 116,000 cusecs, while 184,000 cusecs are being discharged at Khanki Headworks and 185,000 cusecs at Qadirabad.

A massive flood wave is currently passing through Chiniot Bridge, where the flow has surged to 855,000 cusecs, posing a significant threat to nearby areas. At Trimmu Headworks, the flow has reached 129,000 cusecs, with further increase expected.

Meanwhile, the River Ravi is also witnessing high water levels.

At Jassar, the flow has been recorded at 84,000 cusecs, while Shahdara is seeing a flow of 184,000 cusecs, although a decreasing trend has been observed. The Balloki Headworks is currently discharging 164,000 cusecs, with the level continuing to rise. At Sidhnai Headworks, the flow is 29,000 cusecs, according to the PDMA.

In the River Sutlej, the situation remains concerning. At Ganda Singh Wala, the flow has reached 303,000 cusecs and is increasing, while Sulemanki is reporting a flow of 118,000 cusecs.

The PDMA has advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. Emergency response teams are on high alert to address any potential flood-related incidents, added spokesperson.

