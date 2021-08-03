UrduPoint.com

Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes Charge Of DG ANF

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:18 PM

Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge of DG ANF

Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo on Tuesday assumed the charge of Director General, (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a graceful ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo on Tuesday assumed the charge of Director General, (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a graceful ceremony.

A change of command ceremony of Director General ANF was held at Headquarter Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) which was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all Force Commanders, officers and officials of ANF.

During the ceremony Major General, Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented ANF Flag (Souvenir) to Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M).

Ex DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik addressing the gathering presented brief account of the achievements of ANF during his command.

.

He shared his experience of serving as head of the force which is on a mission to eradicate biggest menace of the society.

He said it was a great honor and he tried to serve the country to the best of his abilities. He expressed that he would always pray for the improvement of ANF and assured that the department would progress more under the command of new DG who has joined the force with intention to optimize the department's efficiency and eradicate drugs as a holy mission.

Related Topics

Drugs Progress All Best

Recent Stories

Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assemb ..

Dr Shahbaz Gill felicitates AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker

19 seconds ago
 556 new cases of corona reported in KP

556 new cases of corona reported in KP

21 seconds ago
 'Indian's HR violations continues in IIOJK'

'Indian's HR violations continues in IIOJK'

24 seconds ago
 Lockdown in Punjab as per NCOC recommendations: Sa ..

Lockdown in Punjab as per NCOC recommendations: Sarah Aslam

18 minutes ago
 Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf ..

Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman 'Not Under Command' - ..

18 minutes ago
 US Can Continue Missions in Iraq, Syria Even if Co ..

US Can Continue Missions in Iraq, Syria Even if Congress Repeals 2002 AUMF - Sta ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.