Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo Assumes charge of DG ANF

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo on Tuesday assumed the charge of Director General, (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a graceful ceremony.

A change of command ceremony of Director General ANF was held at Headquarter Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) which was attended by ex-DG ANF, new DG ANF, all Force Commanders, officers and officials of ANF.

During the ceremony Major General, Ghulam Shabeer Narejo presented ANF Flag (Souvenir) to Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M).

Ex DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik addressing the gathering presented brief account of the achievements of ANF during his command.

He shared his experience of serving as head of the force which is on a mission to eradicate biggest menace of the society.

He said it was a great honor and he tried to serve the country to the best of his abilities. He expressed that he would always pray for the improvement of ANF and assured that the department would progress more under the command of new DG who has joined the force with intention to optimize the department's efficiency and eradicate drugs as a holy mission.