Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary assumes charge as DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary assumed the charge as Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Rangers Headquarters, where Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari handed over the charge of Director General to Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, said a statement issued here.