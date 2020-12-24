UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary Assumes Charge As DG Rangers Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary assumes charge as DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary assumed the charge as Director General (DG) of Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday.

A ceremony to this effect was held at Rangers Headquarters, where Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari handed over the charge of Director General to Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, said a statement issued here.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers

Recent Stories

Ufone and Infobip partner to provide innovative so ..

13 minutes ago

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” ..

34 minutes ago

Durrani stresses upon Govt-opposition dialogue in ..

58 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Aldar Resident ..

1 hour ago

Misbahul Haq parts ways with Islamabad United

1 hour ago

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.