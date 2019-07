Major General Khawar Rahman of Army Medical Corps (AMC) has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General, said a news release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday

He has also been appointed as Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, the media wing of Pakistan Army added.