Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumes charges as DG Rangers Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Major General Muhammad Shamraiz assumed the charge as Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the change of command ceremony was held at the Rangers headquarters, where outgoing DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) handed over the command to Major General Muhammad Shamraiz.