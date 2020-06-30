Major General Nigar Johar promoted as Lieutenant General; becomes first female surgeon of Pakistan Army

Marking the history amid national pride Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) was promoted as Lieutenant General

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Marking the history amid national pride Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) was promoted as Lieutenant General.

She was the first female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.