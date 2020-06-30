UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major General Nigar Johar Promoted As Lieutenant General; Becomes First Female Surgeon Of Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Major General Nigar Johar promoted as Lieutenant General; becomes first female surgeon of Pakistan Army

Marking the history amid national pride Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) was promoted as Lieutenant General

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Marking the history amid national pride Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) was promoted as Lieutenant General.

She was the first female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army.

Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army ISPR Swabi From

Recent Stories

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

38 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

1 hour ago

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

1 hour ago

Turkey slams France's 'destructive' approach to Li ..

2 minutes ago

India wants to destabilize Pakistan; agencies thwa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.