Major General (R) Azhar Ali Syed of 1st PMA Long Course passes away 94

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Major General (R) Azhar Ali Syed of First Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Long Course of Pakistan Army passed away at the age of 94 who was laid to rest with full military honour at Army Graveyard, Rawalpindi.

A large number of serving and retired military officials and civil personalities as well as relatives of the deceased participated in the funeral prayer.

The first PMA Long Course was the first ever course for commissioned officers of Pakistan Army.

The first PMA Long Course officers commenced training at PMA in January 1948 and were commissioned on 4th February 1950.

Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-i-Haider also got a commission in the first PMA Long Course.

The first PMA Long Course consisted of 80 cadets. Major General (R) Azhar Ali Syed has done outstanding work in the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Corps. He was one of the oldest retired army officersHis bereaved included his widow and relatives.