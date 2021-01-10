Major hospitals little affected by power outage

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The unexpected power outage on Saturday night did not much affect the services provided to the patients at different hospitals in the cosmopolitan city.

Since hospitals are generally equipped with backup support and it was late hours with no OPDs and almost nil procedures done hence intensity could be little felt, said a medical officer working for a government facility.

Talking to APP on condition of anonymity, she said the situation could had turned serious if emergency cases were referred in large numbers.

"Thankfully in our hospital we did not even receive any road accident case or that of domestic injury," she said.

Dr. Ghizali Khan, working for a private facility said though duration was long but time was such that impact was somewhat neutralized.

"Yes we did deliver babies but in most of the cases were well prepared," said the doctor .

To a query she said there had been a few cases of early call but were easily handled due to provision for emergency situation.

As for situation following restoration of the power supply, the doctors said being Sunday there is not much rush of patients while emergency and accident cum trauma care units are functional as usual.