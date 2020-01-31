Major hospitals set up coronavirus isolation wards : Secretary Health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday said that ministry of health have established isolation wards in major hospitals in country as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of coronavirus, which has originated in the city of Wuhan.

The Ministry of Health has identified major hospitals in the country and isolation wards have been established there, she said in an Interview with Radio Program.

"We have identified National Institute of Health in Islamabad, Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and Agha Khan Hospital in Karachi have been provided with all the necessary instructions, she said.

China has prepared vaccines and special kits that will soon be available in Pakistan, she added.

There is also a central health establishment department within Ministry of Health, she said, adding, this department has help desks at all the entry points at airports and seaports.

The government has provided the scanners at all desks for the screening of passengers coming to Pakistan, she informed.

She said there are 41 direct and indirect flights from China to Pakistan, she added.

As per protocol, China upheld the direct flights and the passengers coming from China via indirect flights are properly screened at our ports, she explained.

The corona virus is transferred from human to human at a fast speed, she said, adding, the patients with strong body resistance can be recovered from this virus.