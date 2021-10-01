Major industries to be converted into pollution free modern technology: Zartaj Gull

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Friday said that the incumbent government has serve the notices to all major industries to convert into pollution free modern technology within three years and remove all obsolete technology as soon as possible.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that incumbent regime has taken steps to control the pollution and launched tree plantation drives across the country.

Pakistan facing pollution problems due to advance countries including Western World, European States and due to the obsolete technology use in India.

Pakistan needs international financial support against pollution and control global warming.

She said that the government had signed agreements with different states to control global warming.

The trend of solar energy increasing in the country which was very useful for friendly environment.

World Community has hailed the Prime Minister's vision regarding climate change, she added.

The Ministry of Climate Change very strictly checking and monitoring of all projects about tree plantation and environmental changes.

The Minster has requested to the youth that come forward to play their role for pollution free country and encouraging the students through scholarships programme.

It was the responsibility of all citizens to save the water and stop the cutting of trees.

"Pakistan is a like a heaven as have all seasonal weathers, high mountains, natural fountains so citizens show their responsibility remove the garbage from streets,towns and on roads, be keep clean and green this country," she remarked.