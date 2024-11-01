Major Interchange Projects Set To Launch In Capital
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) On the special instructions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi two mega projects will be launched to solve the long-standing traffic problems in Islamabad, providing great convenience to the citizens of Islamabad and other cities.
The foundation stone of Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange projects will be laid on November 5. Serena Chowk Interchange will be completed in just 3 months instead of 10 months, with two underpasses and connecting roads. F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange will be completed in just 4 months instead of 12 months, with one flyover, one underpass, and connecting roads.
The Interior Minister has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to complete the projects within the stipulated time frame. The CDA had earlier set a deadline of 10 months for Serena Chowk Interchange and 12 months for F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange.
Mohsin Naqvi has approved the alternative traffic plan before the start of construction work.
He chaired an important meeting at the CDA, where the layout plans of Serena Chowk and F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchanges were reviewed.
Interior Minister directed that the relocation of various service lines from the interchange site be completed as soon as possible, and the projects be completed within the stipulated time frame by working 24/7. He emphasized the need for the best traffic management to maintain traffic flow, and a special unit has been formed for duty on the projects.
He said that the special unit's personnel will be deployed 24/7 around the projects to maintain traffic flow.
Mohsin Naqvi also directed comprehensive planning to improve traffic flow at Faizabad Interchange. He was given a detailed briefing on the construction of Serena Chowk and F-8 Interchanges, and Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Sarfraz Virk briefed him on the traffic plan during the construction work.
